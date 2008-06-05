Child's cancer care brought gymnast to Germany

By Erik Kirschbaum

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - It is hard not to feel a lump in your throat when listening to Oxana Chusovitina tell the heart-breaking story of how she ended up in Germany.

The 32-year-old gymnast is heading to her fifth Olympics in August as the reigning European vault champion and will compete for Germany, the third country she has represented.

She first marched under the banner of the former Soviet Union's Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and then competed for Uzbekistan in Atlanta in 1996, Sydney in 2000 and Athens four years ago.

Chusovitina moved to Germany for one reason -- to save the life of her son Alisher.

He was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia at the age of three in 2002. There were no specialist oncology facilities in Uzbekistan and Chusovitina's family had no health insurance.

So Chusovitina, who won an Olympic team gold in 1992 and eight world championships on the vault, went west for treatment and was welcomed in 2002 in Germany, where donations were raised to help fight her son's cancer.

She also put her nominal prize money towards covering costs.