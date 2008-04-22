Jan Fabre bows to Flemish masters in Paris Louvre

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS (Reuters Life!) - Belgian artist Jan Fabre has no qualms about admitting he is a mere dwarf compared to the Flemish and Dutch masters of old, and is using an exhibition at the Louvre museum to make the point.

Fabre, a conceptual artist known for his blue "Bic" ballpoint pen drawings, is showing some 40 works among the Louvre's "Paintings of the Northern School" collection, as part of the museum's efforts to juxtapose modern and classical art.

The first exhibit is a disconcertingly lifelike statue of Fabre as a dwarf, bleeding profusely after hitting his nose against the work of a medieval master.

"Next to them, I am very small. I have to prove that my work will survive a few centuries," Fabre told Le Monde.

Fabre -- who is also a performance artist and theatre director -- has reason to be in awe.

With some 1,200 paintings from the 15th century to about 1850, the Louvre's Flemish and Dutch collection is one of the largest in the world and includes works by Jan Van Eyck, Breugel, Rubens, Van Dyck, Rembrandt and Vermeer.

The high point of the exhibition is the Medicis gallery, which houses a series of massive paintings by Rubens, who lived and worked in Antwerp, which is also Fabre's hometown.