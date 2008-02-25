After new terminal, Heathrow faces fight to grow

By Peter Apps

LONDON (Reuters) - Shiny, spacious and still having the construction dust brushed away before opening next month, London Heathrow's Terminal Five is Britain's latest bid to help unclog the world's busiest international airport.

After the longest public inquiry in British planning history, lasting nearly four years, the 4.3 billion pound ($8.5 billion) passenger terminal may go some way to easing the frustrations of the 67.3 million passengers who squeeze through the airport which began as a tented village in 1946.

But even as the shops from Gucci to Prada to Harrods are being fitted out in the terminal, due to open on March 27, protests are mounting at plans for another phase of expansion aimed at enabling Heathrow to keep pace with a forecast doubling of flights in Europe over the next 20 years.

A public consultation on the next steps finishes on Wednesday, with campaigners furious over noise pollution, carbon emissions and local disruption. They also question the validity of studies showing expansion to be vital to the British economy.

Experts say around one-third of Heathrow flights are currently delayed -- one of the highest rates in the world. Business leaders have long complained of frustration and wasted time, and some argue the logjam is jeopardizing London's financial centre.

"Bankers already hate flying from Heathrow," said Tom Otley, editor-in-chief of magazine Business Traveller UK. British newspapers repeatedly criticize the airport and even airport operator BAA is damning about its current facilities.

"Heathrow is old and tired," said spokesman Simon Baugh. "Terminal Five should allow us to start changing that. The effect should be immediate."