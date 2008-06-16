Comfort in catwalk cashmere for Scots textile firm

By Sarah Marsh

ELGIN (Reuters) - It has survived more than two centuries of war, devastating floods, and recessions: unlike other textile groups, Scottish company Johnstons has not been cowed by globalization.

Faced with the threat of cheap outsourcing and mass manufacturing, the 211-year-old family-owned firm has taken the high road. It shifted its focus to providing top quality for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hugo Boss.

"Higher value, lower volume -- that's the mantra," said Managing Director James Sugden. He visits shepherds in Mongolia and China in the quest for the finest cashmere, which comes from the downy underfleece of the cashmere goat.

As a result, the company has defied a general decline in British manufacturing as retailers shifted production to cheaper sites such as China and Eastern Europe. It now employs over 600 staff compared with 150 people 20 years ago, and generates a steady annual turnover of 40 million pounds ($78 million).

Johnstons' shift has involved restructuring and comes amid massive upheaval in the global sourcing industry and the threat of a slowdown in luxury goods as U.S. and European consumers are squeezed by rising living costs.

Driven by increasingly negative sentiment, the global luxury sector has suffered a substantial derating in the past six months, and now trades at about 13.7 times forward earnings, down from 19.7 times, according to Bernstein Research.

But if Johnstons seems bold, luxury goods executives and some analysts argue high-end luxury is most resilient in a slowdown because the spending power of the super-rich is traditionally more protected in a downturn.