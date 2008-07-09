Privalova wants to run again at 39

By Gennady Fyodorov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former world and Olympic champion Irina Privalova is back after almost eight years away from athletics, hoping to qualify for the Beijing Games.

The Russian, who turns 40 in November, has not competed on the big stage since winning gold in the 400 meters hurdles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

After testing herself against some of the country's top sprinters at a local meeting last month, Privalova has decided to try her luck at the July 17-20 national championships, setting her sights on her fourth Olympics.

Privalova has chosen to go back to her first love -- the 100 meters. She won the first of her four Olympic medals, a bronze, in the 100 and added a silver in the 4x100 relay at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

"Honestly, after all these years I still have the hunger to compete," the mother of three children, Alexei, 20, Maria, six, and two-year-old Katya, told Reuters in an interview.

"Although, my approach is a bit different now. Winning is no longer a matter of life and death. I don't put any extra pressure on myself to win or get a medal," she said.

"Competing is pure fun now. I just enjoy what I'm doing."