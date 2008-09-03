Georgia crisis raises hopes in Moldovan rebel region

By Dmitry Chubashenko

TIRASPOL (Reuters) - Soldiers marched in neat formation while crowds sang boastful Soviet-era songs and waved flags under the steady gaze of a Lenin statue in central Tiraspol, capital of Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region.

It was a small affair -- no tanks or spectacular fly-past by fighter jets -- but what Transdniestria had to show, it showed off proudly at a parade on Tuesday to celebrate the day it declared independence in 1990.

People in this would-be state, a strip of land just 30 km (20 miles) wide and 200 km (120 miles) from north to south, have been heartened by Moscow's recognition of secessionists from another ex-Soviet state, Georgia, following a brief war last month.

Russia sent in troops and tanks to repel a Georgian attempt to retake South Ossetia and has vowed to protect it and Abkhazia, a second breakaway province, from further attack.

"Just as they have recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia, we very, very much ask Medvedev, Putin, everyone in Moscow to recognize us," Zinaida Ivanova, a pensioner attending the parade, said referring to Russia's president and prime minister.

"We deserve it just as much."

Like Georgia's rebel regions, Transdniestria broke from Moldova -- a country of 4.1 million squashed between Ukraine and EU-member Romania -- in the early 1990s.