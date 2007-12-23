Election view from "forgotten Kenya"

By Andrew Cawthorne

MANDERA, Kenya (Reuters) - Visitors to north-east Kenya from the capital Nairobi are sometimes asked "How's Kenya?" as if it was a foreign country.

The question, offered with real curiosity not irony, shows just how isolated the mainly Muslim and nomadic people of this vast, arid region on the borders of Ethiopia and Somalia feel.

"We have been treated as outcasts, completely sidelined while they pour money into central and eastern," complains Mohamed Ali, deputy head of a school in tatty Mandera town.

With a presidential election on December 27, political parties headquartered in Nairobi are finally pledging to focus on development in North Eastern, one of Kenya's eight provinces.

But with an electorate of barely 300,000 out of a total 14 million, the territory is clearly not a political priority.

Given the willful neglect of the past, people give President Mwai Kibaki credit for some improvements, like more bore-holes for water, the most prized commodity in a drought-prone region.

Most, however, say he has not done nearly enough -- and seldom visited them.