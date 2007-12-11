Young girls learn ABC of Cairo street life

By Cynthia Johnston

CAIRO (Reuters) - Nora, a mother at just 14, jingled keys above her infant daughter's head, drawing smiles from the baby she conceived while living on the streets of Cairo.

She was one of hundreds of thousands of children who the United Nations says may be living on Egypt's streets, including a growing number of girls arriving as young as four or five years old fleeing poverty, abuse or broken homes.

While baby Shaimaa played with slippers at Nora's feet, the young mother described how she traded beatings by her brothers at the age of six or seven for a life of early forced sexuality on streets where she became pregnant soon after puberty.

"The guys don't differentiate. They don't care if you are big or small. I got snatched," Nora said, using a word that in the parlance of Egypt's street girls means being taken by men and raped.

Coupled with the lure of a city of fancy cars and luxury shops, economic hardship that has left one-fifth of Egyptians in absolute poverty has driven many like her out of their homes, as traditional family structures are strained.

In Egypt's socially conservative Muslim community, a life on the street can do lasting damage to young girls.

"Sexual abuse is ABC in the phenomenon. Not only for street girls but for the boys also," said Seham Ibrahim, whose Tofoulty organization runs a shelter for street girls.