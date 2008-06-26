Brazilian gymnast trains amid children and cats

By Pedro Fonseca

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's only male Olympic-bound gymnast shares his training facilities with cats and children and has just recovered from a bout of dengue fever.

Diego Hypolito, double world champion in the men's floor exercise, hopes to win his country's first Olympic gymnastics gold and prefers his down-to-earth gym to the trappings of a celebrity lifestyle.

"I'm not an actor, I'm an athlete and the big problem with the Brazilian people is that they want to turn athletes into actors," he told Reuters in an interview.

"I don't need to go to parties to get noticed. The results make my good image."

"I have to make the most of the fact that I'm at my peak and not lose my focus."

Hypolito, 21, has already made his mark.

In 2005, he became the first Brazilian male gymnast to win a world title when he won the men's floor exercise at the world championships in Melbourne.