Alonso has his work cut out at Renault

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Fernando Alonso has fought for the Formula One championship three times in three years, winning the title twice before losing out by a single point in last season's final race.

This year could be far more of a struggle for the 26-year-old Spaniard now that he is back at Renault after just one controversial and uncomfortable season alongside Lewis Hamilton at McLaren.

Alonso's new challenge is to help restore Renault's fortunes after the French manufacturer slumped from domination in 2005 and 2006 to a season with no victories and only one podium finish in 2007.

Apart from Ferrari, Renault are the only team to have won the championship since 2000. Yet last year they were struggling to qualify in the top 10 with a car more than a second off the pace of Ferrari and McLaren.

If anyone can haul them back, it is the Oviedo driver.

He has the talent to make an average car look good but, despite a sense of jubilation in Spain at his return 'home' to the team with which he won his titles, Alonso cannot perform miracles.

He is certainly not expecting a quick fix.