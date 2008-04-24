WITNESS: Dragon's Blood in a place like nowhere on earth

By Alistair Lyon, Special Correspondent

SOCOTRA, Yemen (Reuters) - When the goat leapt on the table to snatch our breakfast, we realized the dawn plane from mainland Yemen had flown us to an island of surprises.

But ill-mannered goats proved the least of the marvels to unfold during a week on Socotra, a clutch of Arabian Sea islands off the Horn of Africa that nature has blessed -- and cursed with frequent droughts and gales that howl five months a year.

Socotra has been marooned in mid-ocean since Africa and Arabia were wrenched apart 20 million years ago.

Even today, the landscape has a prehistoric feel. Glimpsing a dinosaur browsing in the bushes wouldn't be a total surprise.

"You really want to work?" our disbelieving guide had asked my journalist wife and I during the short drive from Socotra's tiny airport -- which incongruously boasts Yemen's longest runway -- to Hadibo, the island's unprepossessing capital.

Our insistence on interviewing goatherds, fishermen and conservation workers eventually convinced Shaiya Salem of our worthy intentions. But to be honest, these succumbed at times to the jolting beauty of a place like nowhere else on earth.

After abandoning our breakfast of beans, bread and cheese triangles to the goats and raddled Egyptian vultures that were poised to scavenge whatever was left, we went exploring with Shaiya.