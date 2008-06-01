Jamon, jamon: Is Spain's diet a world treasure?

By Sarah Morris

MADRID (Reuters) - In Madrid's popular Santa Ana square, tourists can't get enough of plates of sliced mature Manchego cheese, cold meats and cured ham, and of course rings of fried, battered squid.

But what's on offer -- served with hunks of white baguette -- isn't so appetizing for vegetarians or anyone looking for the five daily portions of fruit and vegetables many nutritionists recommend for healthy living.

"I love the food here but it's not exactly your five-a-day," said Susie Goodall, a 28-year-old British immigration consultant enjoying a glass of red wine in one of the square's bars.

"If you do get vegetables in restaurants they are fried. When you order a tomato salad, you get seven tomatoes covered in oil!"

The Spanish government, however, says what it describes as the Mediterranean diet is so good, so healthy and historical it should be promoted throughout the world.

It is leading a bid -- joined by Italy, Greece and Morocco -- to persuade the U.N. education and culture body UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.

"Spain took the initiative ... convinced that the characteristics of the Spanish culinary model par excellence make it clearly deserving of this UNESCO distinction," said the agricultural ministry in a statement.