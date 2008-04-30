Once-feisty Algerian press grows tamer

By Lamine Chikhi

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A campaign of murder failed to crush blossoming Algerian journalism in the 1990s, but now civil war has been replaced by an uneasy peace, the country's press may have lost in liberty what it gained in security.

In a country where secular reporters have been shot dead, beheaded or had their throats slit, press freedom has in recent memory been a matter of life or death.

"Nowadays I can sit and relax in a cafe," said newspaper editor Omar Belhouchet, who escaped an assassination attempt in 1993. "That wasn't possible before. Then, we lived in semi-secrecy."

But journalists say the fledgling independent private press is becoming tamer in its reporting, a trend some put down to attempts by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's supporters to quell criticism of him before a 2009 election at which he may stand.

"The space for freedoms has narrowed compared to the 1990s," said Mahmoud Belhimer, deputy editor-in-chief of top-selling El Khabar, a daily critical of Algeria's stagnant private sector and authoritarian bureaucracy. Economic growth of 4.6 percent in 2007 was largely driven by rising prices for oil and gas which account for 98 percent of export revenues.

"There is less enthusiasm and less determination among the journalists, and less aggression in the articles. We are in a phase of regression," Belhimer told Reuters.

Several reporters have been sentenced to prison for defamation in recent years: none have gone to jail and they remain at work, but the threat remains pending appeals.