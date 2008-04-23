Faithful await display of Catholic mystic's body

By Philip Pullella

SAN GIOVANNI ROTONDO, Italy (Reuters) - Pilgrims gathered to pray on Wednesday in a small town in southern Italy abuzz with anticipation for the moment when the exhumed body of a revered mystic monk would be put on display.

The body of the friar, who died in 1968 and was said to have had the stigmata -- the wounds of Jesus's crucifixion on his hands and feet -- will be placed in a glass coffin in San Giovanni Rotondo on Thursday.

"I knew Padre Pio, he saved my life from a terrible disease," said an elderly Italian woman dressed in the same dark shade of brown that the bearded Capuchin monk wore for most of his life.

"I worked as a maid in the north and moved here after I was cured and would sometimes walk 20 km with him to Monte Sant' Angelo (an area shrine)," said the local woman, who declined to give her name and age or specify the disease from which she had suffered.

Covering her head with a brown wool scarf against the wind, she urged a reporter to "go to Mass and pray to Padre Pio instead of talking to me."

Padre Pio's body was exhumed from a crypt on March 3 and found to be in "fair condition" after 40 years. Since then a team of medical examiners and biochemists has been hard at work preserving and reconstructing the body for display.