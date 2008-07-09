Turk shipyards fast-growing, but hazardous

By Thomas Grove

TUZLA, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey is jockeying to be Europe's biggest shipbuilder, but a spate of deaths shows the need for sector reform and the cost of spectacular growth on the fringe of the European Union.

Court moves to ban the governing AK Party, speculation of coup plots and resistance among key powers to eventual Turkish EU membership may have hit financial markets but at the Tuzla yards, in the 'real economy', business is brisk.

Turkey's shipbuilding industry has boosted its exports by 30 percent in the past year by focusing on high value, made-to-order ships that are not available from larger-scale builders in China and Korea. Exports are expected to make up 80 percent of total revenue in 2008 from 60 percent last year.

Capacity has grown 400 percent over five years.

"Turkey is similar to Spain, Poland, Croatia and other European shipbuilding countries, but Turkey is surpassing these countries," said Vidar Smines, a shipbuilding consultant for Ulstein Group. "Here the value per vessel is higher so Turkey is more important in international shipbuilding than statistics reveal."

However, with 25 deaths in the last 11 months at Tuzla, on the northern shore of the Sea of Marmara, the sector has become emblematic of the mixed blessing of rapid growth in trade ties brought on by Turkey's EU candidacy.

"Most of these accidents happened because the sector was caught unaware by this growth," said H. Erkan Selah, owner of Selah Shipyards, which was closed down earlier this year after two workers at his yards were killed in the same week -- one crushed by a two-tonne metal plate.