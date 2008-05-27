Iraq alcohol sellers pray bombers won't return

By Michael Georgy

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - After living in fear for months, liquor store owners in Baghdad are proudly displaying everything from Iraqi Asriya Arak to Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky, a sign that peace and stability may return.

Bombings, shootings and hand grenade attacks by suspected Muslim militants forced many alcohol salesmen to shut down but a security crackdown by U.S. and Iraqi forces have made it possible for them to re-open along one of the capital's busiest streets.

"We are not that worried now because security has improved," said Samir Khaled, an employee of a shop that was shaken by a car bomb in December which killed three people in one of the capital's most heavily protected areas. It reopened a month ago.

Islam forbids the consumption of alcohol.

Violence has fallen to its lowest level in more than four years, according to figures released by the U.S. military at the weekend. Iraqi and U.S. officials say they have al Qaeda in Iraq, blamed for the worst bombings in Baghdad, on the run.

That may offer an opportunity for enterprising liquor store owners, mostly members of the Yazidi religious sect, to generate business in Iraq, where a drink can offer an escape from suicide bombings, shootings and kidnappings.

The odds are stacked against them and Christians, the other minority involved in the alcohol trade.