Algerian farmers struggle to exploit price boom

By Lamine Chikhi

SETIF, Algeria (Reuters) - High world grain prices should make this a golden age for Algerian wheat farmers, but a legacy of mismanagement means the former Mediterranean farming superpower is struggling to regain its lost agricultural glory.

Erratic rainfall is a perennial threat and weeks of drought this year will likely hit cereals output in a country that is already one of Africa's top food importers.

But it is administrative and policy flaws that pose the bigger menace, say farmers.

They complain of a lack of financial support despite well-intentioned government efforts to reverse a history of neglect and a debilitating reliance on oil and gas in the north African country.

Farming provides work for around 25 percent of those of working age in the 33 million-strong population, and accounts for about 10 percent of the OPEC member's $110 billion gross domestic product.

But agricultural productivity is low with Algeria harvesting less wheat than Egypt on three times as much land.

Farmer Achour Slimani stands in a parched wheat field of stunted plantings and echoes a complaint common among his peers.