Forlorn searches for thousands of missing Iraqis

By Waleed Ibrahim

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Karim Faraj trudges to Baghdad's morgue, just as he has done every day for the past year, hoping to find some clue about the fate of his kidnapped brother Ali.

So far there has been no signs and Faraj fears the worst.

"Whether he is dead or alive, it makes no difference to me. I just want to find something to lead me to him," Faraj said.

"I swear I will not be sad if I find him dead or find a grave for him. At least this will put an end to our suffering, at least there will be a grave and a sign saying he is laying peacefully which we can visit."

Ali Faraj is just one among tens of thousands of Iraqis who have been killed or gone missing in sectarian violence following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Many of the missing are never found, while thousands of others end up in numbered mass graves for "unknowns," their identities reduced to a file number at the morgue and the cemetery for families hoping to track them down.

Karim Faraj's daily trek is replicated many times across Iraq. The International Committee of the Red Cross estimates that 10,000 unidentified bodies were taken to Baghdad's main morgue in the year to August 2007 alone.