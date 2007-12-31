Time for tee on the Ponte Vecchio

By Norman Dabell

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Top golfers are used to pursuing their handsome living in all parts of the globe but the International Approach Championship provides an unusual setting even for these hardened travelers.

Set in Florence, the event had an elite field of players from 16 countries contesting a relatively meager first prize of $25,000 in a form of target golf from surely the sport's most outlandish tee location -- the ancient Ponte Vecchio.

Built in 1345 and used for centuries by a wide variety of traders, the bridge now attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to the historic Italian city every year.

According to local tradition, the concept of bankruptcy originated on the Ponte Vecchio.

Traders who could no longer pay their taxes had the table on which they sold their wares (il banco) broken (rotto) -- hence banco-rotto (bankrupt) -- so they could trade no more.

Led by twice U.S. Masters champion Bernhard Langer, the purveyors of golfing skills on view for the International Approach Championship of 2007 in December, were in no danger of having their staples of business broken by anyone -- except themselves, perhaps, from frustration.

The tournament was conceived by Romano Boretti, who runs the Conte of Florence clothing company and wanted do something spectacular for Florence from the new millennium.