Patriots near to greatness, says Hall of Famer Brown

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hall of Famer Jim Brown says the New England Patriots will reign supreme in NFL history should they complete a perfect Super Bowl run.

Brown, the former Cleveland Browns running back and arguably the greatest professional football player ever, does not like to draw comparisons but made an exception for New England.

The Pats carry an 18-0 mark into next month's Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants (13-6) in Glendale, Arizona.

"Greatness is greatness. I have respect for all of it," Brown, 71, told Reuters in a recent interview.

"If they can go through and win the Super Bowl, that will probably be the greatest feat in the history of football."

New England needs a victory on February 3 to reach 19-0 and join the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only NFL team to go unbeaten and untied on the way to winning the championship. Miami, playing a shorter and weaker schedule, compiled a 17-0 record.

Brown has more to celebrate than just great football during the Super Bowl week in Arizona.