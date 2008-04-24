Campaigning Turner picture for sale after 180 years

By Jeremy Lovell

LONDON (Reuters) - A campaigning landscape by British master JMW Turner, owned by the same family for the last 180 years, goes on sale in July with a starting price of five million pounds ($9.859 million) but no upper limit in sight.

"Pope's Villa at Twickenham" was one of the first pictures Turner executed after his election to the post of Professor of Perspective at the prestigious Royal Academy in 1807.

It depicts the destruction of influential poet Alexander Pope's house on the banks of the River Thames in what was then a semi-rural area to the west of London.

"It is from the most formative part of Turner's career and illustrates something that was a fixation with him through his life -- the idea of artistic legacy," said Emmeline Hallmark, head of British art at auction house Sotheby's.

"He was incredibly distressed at what he saw as an act of vandalism, the destruction of Pope's house which had become a shrine to his fans who in turn had become a nuisance to the new owner with their constant visits to see it."

When it first went on show in 1808 in Turner's own gallery, fellow landscape artist John Landseer penned a three-page commentary praising the tone and composition of the painting.

The picture was immediately snapped up by art patron John Leicester who in 1827 sold it to wealthy collector James Morrison whose descendants have passed it from generation to generation ever since.