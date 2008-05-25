Lafontaine's Left shakes up German politics

By Noah Barkin

COTTBUS, Germany (Reuters) - Few politicians in Germany have quite as much momentum these days as Oskar Lafontaine and the populist leader of the rising Left party is making the most of it.

At a weekend congress in the eastern city of Cottbus, Lafontaine whipped up Left party delegates with attacks on market capitalism and basked in the glow of media reports that have dubbed him Germany's "secret chancellor."

"We are being hailed as the most successful new party in decades and they say we are setting the political agenda in Germany," a beaming Lafontaine told some 600 "Linke" supporters gathered for the party's first national convention.

The Left and Lafontaine, a 64-year-old former chairman of the Social Democrats (SPD) who had a short, turbulent stint as German finance minister in the late 1990s, are on a roll.

Formed last year when a group of Lafontaine-led SPD defectors based in western Germany merged with the ex-communist Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS), the new party has thrown German politics into disarray and its big parties, particularly the centre-left SPD, on the defensive.

The Left has profited from the bickering and policy gridlock that has characterized Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand coalition," and attracted thousands of Germans who feel the economic recovery of the past two years has passed them by.

Earlier this year, they entered the parliaments of three western states within the span of a month, proving their appeal goes beyond the have-nots in Germany's former communist east.