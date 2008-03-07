Jepkosgei runs with weight of Kenyan hopes

By Jack Oyoo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Winning the world 800 meters title last year has put Janeth Jepkosgei under huge pressure as she prepares for the Beijing Olympics in August.

Since she became the first Kenyan woman to win a world title, defeating Mozambique's seemingly unassailable Maria Mutola in the process, fans have come to expect that she will win another first in China.

No Kenyan woman has ever won an Olympic gold medal.

"When I went to Osaka, I was not under such pressure and it made things much easier for me; not this time when everybody expects me to win an Olympic title," Jepkosgei told Reuters.

"But I try as much as possible not to think about it and just concentrate on my training. If I think about it, it will just weigh me down with fear and I may get disturbed. I just want to train well," she said.

Training well became hard amid the bloody unrest in Kenya which followed the disputed re-election of President Mwai Kibaki on December 27.

Jepkosgei's home area in the Rift Valley was badly affected by violent incidents and some athletics camps closed, while others considered relocating.