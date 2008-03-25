Naples streets now free of trash but also tourists

By Robin Pomeroy

NAPLES (Reuters) - The streets of Naples are cleaner than ever but there are few tourists to see them. Images of head-high piles of trash have driven them away -- and with them the southern Italian city's biggest source of income.

With Naples' rubbish dumps declared full at the end of last year, household waste piled up in the streets, forcing the government to appoint a "trash tsar" to take control of a crisis blamed on years of weak governance and organized crime.

More than halfway through his 120-day mandate, former national police chief Gianni De Gennaro has cleared the streets by sending trash to other parts of Italy and Europe, and dumping it into temporary storage until new landfills or incinerators are ready.

But skeptical locals dismiss the clean-up as a cosmetic exercise ahead of an April 13-14 general election, and hoteliers say it's too little, too late; the damage to the city's image has already been done.

"This crisis has been devastating," said Sergio Maione, chief executive of three luxury hotels on the sea front.

"You'd have to go back to the time of cholera for something similar," he said, referring to an outbreak of the water-borne disease which hit the city in 1973.

Maione's Hotel Vesuvio -- where a room overlooking the Bay of Naples costs 220 euros ($345) in low season -- closed one of its two restaurants, the renowned Caruso, as business dried up.