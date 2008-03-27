Kenya coach optimistic despite problems

By Jack Oyoo

EMBU, Kenya (Reuters) - While the athletics world waits to see what impact Kenya's violent post-election crisis will have on the country's performance at the world cross-country championships on Sunday, the team's fitness coach is proudly optimistic.

"No general accepts to go to war without confidence in his troops," said John Mwithiga, declaring his faith in the young and hastily assembled team. "I will use simple tactics that have won wars in the past."

Mwithiga, whose choice of words reflects his two decades as an instructor at Kenya's Armed Forces Training College, is one of the unsung heroes of the country's athletics success story.

Popularly known as "Warm-up" from his favorite phrase, Mwithiga, now 62, trained many of the country's best distance runners before handing them on to national coaches such as Mike Kosgei and Dan Muchoki, who picked up the plaudits overseas.

"Some of the top athletes have passed through my programme in the Armed Forces," Mwithiga, one of the two assistant coaches attached to the national cross country team, told Reuters.

"I am not craving for fame. I have always preferred my behind-the-scenes operations. After all, we all serve our country," he said at the team's training camp 130 km north-east of Nairobi.

Many elite athletes, however, disliked the lack of continuity and asked for club coaches to stay with them at national level.