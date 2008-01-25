Sivasspor upset the balance of power in Turkey

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sivasspor supporters are starting to dream that the club from Turkey's freezing Anatolian heartland could break Istanbul's 24-year stranglehold on the league title.

In a country where Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas have almost monopolized the title since the league was established in the 1950s, the sudden success of the "Brave Ones" is a major upset to the status quo.

In just their third season in the top-flight, Sivasspor sit atop the Super League on 43 points, ahead of Galatasaray on 42 and Fenerbahce on 41 with 19 matches played.

The Black Sea club of Trabzonspor, traditional fourth challengers for the title, are down in 11th.

Ahead of Sunday's home match against champions Fenerbahce, the club's rookie coach Bulent Uygun is under no illusions about the scale of the task facing Sivasspor.

"It is impossible for us to put Sivasspor in the same box as the Big Four. The 70 million people living in Turkey support one of the Big Four," he said.

Uygun, 36, embodies the fighting spirit of the club. A former Fenerbahce captain and major goal scorer in the mid 1990s, he earned the nickname "Soldier Bulent" due to his habit of celebrating his goals with a military salute.