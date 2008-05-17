Strong prospects in software to spy on bank staff

By Olesya Dmitracova and Jim Finkle

LONDON/BOSTON (Reuters) - If you work for a bank, a computer may be reading your e-mails, listening to your phone calls or analyzing chat conversations as you type.

Even banking workers used to the idea of surveillance might balk at the thought of a computer doing the job.

But there are strong prospects for the software niche, as banks try to keep a much closer eye on staff in the wake of scandals such as Jerome Kerviel's rogue trading at Societe Generale, or the aggressive rumor-mill that undermined banks including HBOS and Bear Stearns.

"With the credit crisis and so on, people started to be much more careful," said Ruggero Contu, principal research analyst at information technology consultants Gartner.

Known collectively as e-discovery, these technologies are booming despite a slowdown in other areas. Gartner forecasts the segment will generate $760.5 million in revenues this year, up from $524.5 million in 2007.

The systems to record and monitor employee activity can help companies collect huge amounts of internal information -- which they may increasingly need in the face of lawsuits spawned by the subprime crisis, or to meet rising regulatory demands.

U.S. politicians are demanding tougher rules in the wake of the collapse of the once red-hot housing market, while the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act on corporate accounting and investor protection has already spawned hefty legal requirements.