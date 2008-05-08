Marathon loser Pietri remembered as a giant

By Mark Meadows

MILAN (Reuters) - A new statue of Dorando Pietri bears scant resemblance to the little Italian in his most famous moment.

Moustachioed Pietri led the marathon at the 1908 London Olympics before collapsing through exhaustion on the home straight and having to be helped over the line.

After initially being declared the winner, he was disqualified for receiving assistance but still entered sporting folklore because of his wobbly-legged determination.

"His luck was not to win. Today the myth of Dorando is one of the biggest of the Olympics," Ivano Barbolini, coordinator of the Dorando Pietri centenary committee, told Reuters.

Commemorating failure is never easy to do and so the centenary statue to be unveiled in his home town of Carpi, near Modena in northern Italy, looks rather different to what passers-by might expect.

Tall, muscular and bare-chested, the monument seems more of a metaphor for his strength of character than a true representation of an unusual Italian hero.

"It will be in the most strategic position in Carpi. The image of him running is very beautiful," Barbolini said.