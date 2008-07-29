Racism in Italy? Roma crackdown draws critics

By Phil Stewart

ROME (Reuters) - A curious thing happened when Italian sunbathers near Naples found themselves steps away from the bodies of two Roma girls who drowned in the sea -- absolutely nothing.

The girls had gone swimming, got into difficulty and drowned, despite a rescue attempt.

Once their corpses were dragged ashore and covered with towels, many beachgoers went back to the task in hand, sunning themselves for an hour until police took the bodies of Cristina, 11, and her sister Violetta, 12, away.

The reaction, or lack of it, was captured in a widely published photograph that has resonated in Italy and abroad. It has raised questions about attitudes towards Roma as Italy pursues a "census" of minorities as a way of tackling crime.

Conservative Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a landslide victory in April's election on a promise to get tough on crime, which many Italians blame on immigrants.

"Indifference isn't an emotion for human beings," said Naples Cardinal Crescenzo Sepe. "And it is much less one that can and should be directed at Violetta and Cristina, already marked by a life of hardship and perhaps weakened by prejudice."

An estimated 140,000 Roma, also known as "gypsies" and "nomads," live in Italy, many in squalid shantytowns on the fringes of cities.