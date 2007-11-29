Baghdad stock market prepares to go electronic

By Waleed Ibrahim and Alaa Shahine

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - One old investor used binoculars to watch stock prices. Others yelled out instructions to brokers who scribbled down prices on a white board.

Outside, barbed wire sealed the street leading to the two-storey building surrounded by high blast walls. Armed guards carefully frisked visitors.

It was a quiet day at the Iraq Stock Exchange in Baghdad, where prices have yet to fully recover from heavy losses they took after almost two years of sectarian bloodshed made trips to the bourse a risky venture.

Taha Ahmed Abdul-Salam, the exchange's chief executive, said he hoped things would improve soon thanks to an electronic system set for launch early in 2008 to speed up transactions and make it easier for foreigners to trade Iraqi shares.

"This is the biggest personal and professional challenge, not just for me, but for the entire market," Abdul-Salam told Reuters in an interview in his small, first-floor office.

"We hope to start in the first two months of 2008. The whole issue depends on the success of the testing period before it is operational."

Like so many other buildings, looters stripped the stock exchange bare of its furniture and equipment soon after the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.