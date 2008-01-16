Iraq Paralympians take peace message to Beijing

By Saif Tawfiq

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Fakher al-Jamali has lost nine athletes, referees and coaches to suicide bombs and gunfire by radical Islamists and U.S. soldiers.

Their deaths make the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing more than a sporting event for him.

"We will convey a message of love and peace to the peoples of the world that Iraq loves life, loves peace and wants to live in peace," said Jamali, secretary-general of the Iraqi Paralympics Committee.

"We are determined to move on despite the martyrdom of our dear brothers."

The deaths, and the threat of bombings, have not stopped 31 athletes from negotiating their way three times a week from their homes to training grounds across Baghdad to prepare for the Paralympics, which will be held after the August Olympic Games.

They have to cope not only with indiscriminate violence but also with living in a community that offers few, if any, special services for disabled people.

"I have visited 66 countries and in all of them people with disabilities can move around without help because all the custom-made services are there," Jamali said.