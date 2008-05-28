We're cultural champions, say hosts Austria

By Alexandra Hudson

VIENNA (Reuters) - Just days before Euro 2008 kicks off you are more likely to see a Gustav Klimt painting, rather than a picture of a footballer, on a placard in host city Vienna.

In a capital famed for its imperial architecture, world-class art museums, traditional black-tie balls and classical music, talk of Euro 2008 is still largely greeted with bewilderment or indifference by most Vienna locals.

"We are not a footballing nation -- we are a winter sport nation," said Dariusz Hoefer, 47, a city-centre shop owner.

Student Christian Hofstadler, 21, agreed.

"I don't really know anyone that bothered about Euro 2008. I guess the Austrian football team is to blame -- they have been very weak historically," he said.

The Austrian team are ranked 101st in the world.

But the Austrians say they are determined to impress visitors with what are they are good at -- culture -- if not their footballing prowess.