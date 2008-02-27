Desperate Africans seek unlikely refuge in Yemen

By Alistair Lyon, Special Correspondent

KHARAZ, Yemen (Reuters) - Yemen is a poor and often dysfunctional Arab country, but to thousands of Somalis and Ethiopians it is a notch better than misery and danger at home.

Obah Idli, a 19-year-old from Somalia's anarchic capital Mogadishu, made it to an isolated refugee camp in the desert, relieved to be alive after paying smugglers to sail her across the Red Sea from Djibouti with 30 of her compatriots.

"It was a very small boat. Everyone was fighting for space and water came in," she said, shifting her pink shawl as she waited for UNHCR refugee agency staff to register her at the Kharaz camp, 180 km (110 miles) from the port city Aden.

"I'd heard the smugglers put people in the sea. When we landed, the water came up to our mouths, but we made it," she said. "Last night I slept well, before I was always scared. You can't stay in Mogadishu. I need a better future."

Many Africans consider Yemen a gateway to other parts of the Middle East and the West. It shares a border with oil-producing Saudi Arabia, which hosts millions of foreign workers.

But some Africans find their odyssey ends here, in lives half-lived because Yemen is itself too poor to offer a better future.

The flow from Somalia began when warlords toppled dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. Clan warfare, famine and chaos engulfed the Horn of Africa nation, where an interim government and its Ethiopian allies are now battling Islamist rebels.