Returning to Russian valuations: Politicophobia

By Amie Ferris-Rotman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Wine goblets and vodka shot glasses are lined up untouched on long, vacant wooden tables at Genatsvale, one of many Georgian restaurants that pepper the Russian capital.

In the candle-light, two groups of dark-haired Georgian women and a young Russian couple ate from platters of stuffed aubergines, pomegranate and chargrilled meat. But the usual Friday night musicians and cacophony of laughter were absent.

Russia's brief but intense war with its tiny neighbor Georgia has left Muscovites too proud to eat the Georgian food that makes up much of the culinary fabric of the city, restaurant owners say.

But they are not the only ones worrying: investors are also unnerved by the aftermath of the five-day war in early August.

Russian shares have lost about a third of their value since hitting record highs in May. Russian and Western bank analysts polled by Reuters have cut forecasts for Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves.

As much as $25 billion in foreign capital may have left Russia since the Georgia conflict started, they said: while their growth forecasts were little changed at 7.5 percent, the crisis sharply cut the liquidity of the banking system.

Russian consumers may be proud of their government's assertiveness -- and Moscow's cafe society has lost none of its confidence -- but the new investment season after the summer lull began with more of a whimper than a bang.