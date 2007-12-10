"Lucky" Hiddink keeps his magic touch with Russia

By Gennady Fyodorov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Long before Guus Hiddink took over Russia's national team midway through 2006 he was considered a lucky coach after quickly turning mediocre teams into formidable opponents.

The charismatic Dutchman became a national hero in South Korea in 2002 by leading the World Cup co-hosts to the semi-finals, knocking out the much more fancied Italy and Spain along the way.

Four year later he took Australia to their first World Cup in 32 years after they upset former world champions Uruguay in a playoff.

In Germany, the Australians, regarded by many as outsiders, advanced from their first-round group which also included Brazil, Croatia and Japan, before succumbing to eventual champions Italy after conceding a controversial penalty in the last minute.

Hiddink's seemingly magical powers reached a new height last month when he guided unfancied Russia to Euro 2008 following an amazing turn of events in the qualifiers.

The Russians looked well on their way to next year's finals after beating England in Moscow in October but apparently threw away their chance by losing to Israel in Tel Aviv the following month.

Their fortunes, however, were revived just four days later when already-qualified Croatia stunned England 3-2 at Wembley, clearing Russia's path to the finals.