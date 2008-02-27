Iraq's Kurds want Turk troops out, Turk products in

By Sherko Raouf

ZAKHU, Iraq (Reuters) - From Pop Kek cakes to Mio soap, Turkish products dominate shop shelves in Iraq's Kurdish north. So even as residents here seethe in anger at Turkey's big military incursion into their homeland, they cannot afford to cut the economic lifeline with their larger neighbor.

Thousands of Turkish troops crossed a remote part of the border last Thursday to hunt Kurdish PKK rebels who have used mountainous northern Iraq as a base to fight for self-rule in the mainly Kurdish southeast of Turkey since the 1990s.

"I want an alternative to Turkish goods, but we're not a manufacturing region, so we have to import. The closest place is Turkey," said shop owner Cezar Abdeh in the border town of Zakhu, surrounded by Turk sweets, cosmetics and other imported goods.

A little further to the north at a border post, convoys of trucks wait in line to cross over into Iraq's largely autonomous Kurdistan region, laden with goods from Turkey. Trucks with fuel oil cross in the other direction, bringing precious revenues.

Turkey's exports to Iraq rose 9 percent last year to $2.8 billion and its influence can be felt across northern Iraq in the form of supermarkets, consumer goods and construction firms from all over Turkey.

Iraqi Kurdistan is landlocked and depends on Turkey for trade given the violence that has destabilized the rest of Iraq. It also shares a long border with Iran to the east.

"We Kurds have nothing against the Turkish population and we want to live peacefully with them, so I was shocked at their decision to destabilize the region," said Dloban Rasheed, 18, dressed in trendy imported Turkish clothes.