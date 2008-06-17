Asthmatic athletes face twin pressures

By Michael Kahn

LONDON (Reuters) - Bad air could cause major problems for Olympic athletes who will have to deal with Beijing's pollution and strict anti-doping regulations surrounding asthma medication in August.

Olympic teams across the world are rushing to screen their athletes to determine who has exercise-induced asthma, which can be triggered by smog and hurt performance. Many competitors do not even know they have the condition.

"What we are trying to do is diagnose who has asthma and get them on the right medication," said John Woodside, a physiologist with the English Institute of Sport which is coordinating the testing of Britain's Olympic athletes.

"There has been a special interest in these Olympics because of the pollution factor."

Beijing is one of the most polluted cities in the world and despite a 120-billion-yuan ($17.3-billion) clean-up over the last decade air quality remains a big concern.

Officials have pledged to cut the number of cars on the road during the August 8-24 Games but some athletes are still worried, including twice Olympic champion Haile Gebrselassie, an asthma sufferer who feared running the marathon would damage his health.

The Ethiopian has pulled out of the Olympic marathon, though he hopes to run in the 10,000 meters in Beijing.