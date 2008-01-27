Jordan still wrestles with "honor" crimes

By Alistair Lyon, Special Correspondent

JERASH, Jordan (Reuters) - Strangled by her brother, the 17-year-old girl died in a squalid Palestinian refugee camp that clings to a hillside near the Jordanian town of Jerash.

The woman, who had been married for eight months, was the second killed in Jordan this month in a so-called "honor" crime -- the murder of a woman accused of shaming her family.

Every year thousands of women are killed for notions of family honor worldwide, mainly in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, but also in Muslim communities in the West.

Jordan's penal code still offers leniency to a man who commits such a crime in a "fit of rage." High-profile campaigns to change the law, which have sometimes had royal family support, have failed to sway tribal-dominated parliaments.

But the debate has dragged the issue into the open and, unusually in the Arab world, Jordan has begun tackling other once-taboo areas such as domestic violence and child abuse.

"Talking about it is a first step to finding a solution," said Eva Abu Halaweh, a 34-year-old human rights lawyer and director of Mizan, a private group working with women at risk.

But in the impoverished backstreets of the Jerash refugee camp, relatives of the murdered girl -- no names in the case have been made public -- greet strangers with a wall of silence.