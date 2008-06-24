Tired Milan plans a green, young future

By Ian Simpson

MILAN (Reuters) - Optimists might call it Milan's Eiffel Tower moment.

The Universal Expo, which gave Paris its landmark in 1889, is due in Milan in 2015, bringing investment to pep up a sluggish economy as it turns Silvio Berlusconi's buttoned-down hometown into one of Europe's largest building sites.

For many Milanese, it's long overdue: Italy's fashion and business capital is ageing and has long suffered from an image as a gritty city of smog, traffic and grey asphalt pavements.

Hosting the five-yearly Expo is a high-stakes game that can make or damage a city's reputation, and coffers.

Besides Paris, whose skyline earned a global profile with the straddle-footed monument erected for its Exposition Universelle, Seville got an economic boost with Expo in 1992 and Lisbon transformed a derelict industrial site for the 1998 Expo.

However in 2000 Hanover's Expo, billed as the biggest and best world fair ever, drew media ridicule and outraged German taxpayers after running up losses of more than $1 billion.

"I'm truly hoping that this Expo 2015 will give Milan a little bit of an electric shock," said city native Paola Antonelli, a curator at New York's Museum of Modern Art and co-author of a book about the architecture of world fairs.