Al Qaeda haven no more, Iraq's Falluja rebuilds

By Yasser Faisal

FALLUJA, Iraq (Reuters) - Falluja, once the heart of Iraq's bloody insurgency, is hoping to trade mortar bombs for bricks and mortar as it seeks to heal its wounds and return to normality.

With a greater number of police officers on the streets, there are signs that the city is on its way to achieving it.

By day, people, cars and minibuses compete on the streets as police try to direct the teeming traffic.

At night, men relax outdoors on plastic chairs, smoking and talking. Driving is still banned, but people ride bicycles and children play street soccer under the glow of recently installed solar-powered street lights.

The city is undertaking public works projects big and small.

In the western part of the city, minaret towers are being erected above a new mosque in place of a building destroyed in an air strike.

There are new hospitals, clinics and schools.