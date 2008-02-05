North Caucasus poses problems for Medvedev

MAKHACHKALA, Russia (Reuters) - Smart cars purr along the streets of Moscow and French chefs run glitzy restaurants in thriving Russian mining towns, but in the impoverished regions of Ingushetia and Dagestan people live on a few dollars a day.

Eight years of oil-backed economic growth under President Vladimir Putin have failed to touch these volatile regions in the North Caucasus and they are likely to pose a major challenge for Dmitry Medvedev, the man Putin wants to succeed him.

Grinding poverty and anger over the tough tactics used by Moscow to quell a rebellion in neighboring Chechnya have alienated the region's Muslims. Violence is growing, including killings and kidnappings.

"The problem is not Chechnya any more," said Alexei Malashenko at the Moscow office of the Carnegie Endowment think tank. "Medvedev will encounter serious problems in Dagestan and Ingushetia."

Opinion polls show Medvedev, a first deputy prime minister, will win Russia's presidential election on March 2 by a landslide. In campaign speeches he talks about improving the lives of ordinary people and continuing Putin's policies.

But the problems he is likely to face in Ingushetia, which has a population of 450,000, and in Dagestan, where there are 2.5 million people, will not be easy to tackle. Besides killings and kidnappings, they also include unemployment and power cuts.

"Show us who is doing the killing and why," said Khadizhat Salikhova, a nurse in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan.

Without electricity and stamping her feet in the cold as daylight faded, she said: "Give us light -- I have already spent all my salary on candles."