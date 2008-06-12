Hungarians bank on pentathlon legacy in Beijing

By Balazs Koranyi

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - An Olympic medal is the only one missing from Viktor Horvath's collection and, given Hungary's modern pentathlon heritage, success for the 30-year-old in Beijing is almost a requirement.

The 2007 world and European champion admits he is feeling the pressure. "I'm an Olympic newcomer and I feel the burden, I just hope I don't crack," Horvath said.

Hungarians have won 21 Olympic pentathlon medals, more than any other country except Sweden which dominated the sport in its early years.

"From the cradle onwards we learn that we're winners and we're always confronted with our predecessors' legacy," Zsuzsa Voros, the defending women's Olympic champion, said.

Hungary's pentathlon glory days crested during the 1960s and 1970s and despite fading since the end of communism the country has medaled at every Olympics over the past half-century except for the Los Angeles Games in 1984, which it boycotted.

Modern pentathletes have to compete in shooting, fencing, swimming, horse riding and running -- all the skills a 19th century cavalry soldier required.

The event was created by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics, on the model of the ancient pentathlon which combined running, wrestling, long jump, discus throw and javelin throw, the skills of a soldier in battle.