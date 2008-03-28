Viennese fascination with death lives on

By Paul Bolding

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters Life!) - The elaborate Viennese funeral, with a grand casket and long procession of mourners, is mostly a thing of the past but a fascination with the subject of death lives on in the Austrian capital.

Vienna has one of the few museums dedicated to the subject as well as Europe's second largest cemetery and a vast church crypt where dozens of Habsburgs, the ruling royal family for centuries, are laid to rest.

The idea of the "beautiful corpse" and of death as a part of life pervades popular bar songs, poetry and talk at funerals today. It dates from an influx of wealth in the 19th century, when the Austro-Hungarian empire was at its height and people paid heavily to make sure they would be remembered.

Many saved money while alive to ensure the send off was as grand as possible, a last chance to take the limelight.

"It was theatre for the people. No ticket needed," says Wittigo Keller, curator of the museum, which is run by the city's largest funeral company, Bestattung Wien.

Although steeped in tradition, the company is moving with the times. It has launched a cremation urn shaped like a soccer ball to sit alongside its more conventional offerings in time for the Euro 2008 championship being co-hosted by Austria and Switzerland in June.

But only 20 to 30 percent of Austria's dead are cremated. "We have room for decades more in the cemetery," said Keller.