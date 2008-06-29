Hamilton eclipses other British F1 winners

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - While Lewis Hamilton focuses on winning next weekend's British Grand Prix, Formula One compatriots Jenson Button and David Coulthard can hope for little more than leftovers.

"You always want to do well at your home grand prix and we might get some points, which will be a big bonus," Honda's Button told reporters as he looked forward to Sunday's race at Silverstone.

"But I'm going to have to leave it to Lewis to fight for the victory," he added with a smile.

McLaren's Hamilton is the man of the moment as far as the home crowd are concerned. On pole in Britain in his rookie season last year, he has won two races in 2008 and been one of four championship leaders.

Button, who has not been on the podium since the end of 2006, and Coulthard have had their turns in the limelight before.

Red Bull's Coulthard remains the last British winner at the former World War Two airfield circuit, triumphant with McLaren in 1999 and 2000 while also finishing third with Williams in 1995.

Button's best result at Silverstone was in 2004, when he finished fourth. In 2005 he started on the front row but ended up fifth.