Home-grown vegetables grow in popularity

By Kate Kelland

LONDON (Reuters) - Almost 70 years after Britons were urged to Dig For Victory to produce hearty home-grown food to help the war effort, domestic horticulture is coming back.

Across the Atlantic, where mortgage defaults, plummeting property prices and spiraling oil costs have driven the U.S. economy to the brink of recession, home-grown food is also gaining in popularity.

Where for some people, the appeal has been primarily health-driven, for other newcomers to the grow-your-own phenomenon, growing vegetables from seed is being recognized as a cheap way to get healthy food.

According to the U.S. National Gardening Association, Americans spent some $1.4 billion on growing their own vegetables last year, an increase of almost 25 percent on 2006.

Across Britain, gardening virgins are buying vegetable seeds in their millions and waiting lists for allotments -- plots of land which can be rented for a nominal fee and cultivated to your heart's desire -- are stretching for years.

Around 300,000 people hold allotments in Britain, but many thousands more are waiting. And whereas once they were strictly the territory of elderly green-fingered enthusiasts, now everyone from hard-up students to busy young professionals wants a little piece of the country to call -- and grow -- their own.

"We got in just before the rush," said Maeve Polkinhorn, a young mother as her one-year-old daughter Orla snoozed in a buggy beside the plot she has had for three years at the Grange Lane Allotments in southeast London.