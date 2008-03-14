Beamon's jump still inspires new generation

By John Mehaffey

LONDON (Reuters) - Every day, Olympic long jump champion Dwight Phillips watches a tape of the extraordinary leap into the future with which Bob Beamon took the world record into the stratosphere.

"I watch it every day as part of my motivation," Phillips told a teleconference hosted by the U.S. Olympic committee in the buildup to the Beijing Games. "I watch it everywhere. I've watched it a thousand times."

Beamon's record of 8.90 meters, set at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, lasted 23 years. It is possibly the greatest Olympic track and field record; it is indisputably the most spectacular.

"I can't believe it's 40 years," Beamon told the teleconference. "It was an incredible day. It was one of the few times in my life that I felt I was going to be a champion.

"I had an incredible spirit of life, if it snowed, if it rained, whatever, I was basically prepared to jump in any kind of weather."

Beamon graduated from a troubled childhood in New York City into the turbulent 1960s as an athlete of rare gifts.

KEY ISSUE