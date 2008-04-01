Joe Calzaghe the ring master of the valleys

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - The coal mines of South Wales lie dormant these days but the seam of boxing talent in a sleepy valley in the principality is far from exhausted.

The Newbridge Boxing Club near Newport is one of the most productive in the world. Until a few weeks ago it boasted three world champions and the best trainer in the business.

Defeats for cruiserweight Enzo Maccarinelli and light welterweight Gavin Rees last month left undisputed super-middleweight champion Joe Calzaghe as the only one of the trio still wearing a world crown.

His father and coach Enzo Calzaghe took those setbacks on the chin and the gregarious Sardinian native remains the governor of a prolific cottage industry in humble Abercarn.

His 36-year-old son is the jewel among the raw material that is polished by Enzo in the converted rugby clubhouse tucked behind an industrial estate and next to a burger van.

On April 19, Joe takes on American Bernard Hopkins in Las Vegas in a light heavyweight showdown that could put the icing on a stellar career that ranks alongside the greats of the sport.

The 18,000-seater Thomas & Mack Center on the famous neon strip is a long way from the draughty gym where Calzaghe senior works his magic. However, despite the damp, the peeling posters and the broken toilets, Enzo, 59, would not swap his gym for anywhere else.