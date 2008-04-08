Sprint king Alain Bernard happy to lose swim record

By Sophie Greuil

ANTIBES, France (Reuters) - France's Alain Bernard, who broke three world swimming records in as many days, was perfectly happy to lose one of them soon afterwards.

"Somehow, it proves that I am not alone," the Frenchman told Reuters in an interview.

Bernard established himself as the new sprint king at the European championships in Eindhoven in March, bettering the showcase 100 meters freestyle record twice before setting a record for the 50 meters freestyle.

The shorter record was recaptured a few days later by the man Bernard took it from, Australian Eamon Sullivan, setting the scene for an exciting showdown at the Beijing Games in August.

"At a moment when people are questioning my performances, I'm glad to see him join me," said Bernard of Sullivan.

The 24-year-old Bernard, who was unheard of outside swimming circles a year ago, had been hurt by suggestions that illegal substances might have helped him to make such a sudden impact.

In Eindhoven, Italian rival Filippo Magnini told Italian media the Frenchman had "found the right vitamins."