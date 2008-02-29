Economic reality bites Spain ahead of election

By Andrew Hay

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - For a decade Elias de la Duena has operated one of the forest of construction cranes around Spain's booming third city Valencia. But he spent January and much of February driving around town looking for work.

Like tens of thousands of Spanish construction and real estate workers, de la Duena lost his job this year as employers ran out of customers and credit after a decade-long boom.

The votes of millions of Spaniards either looking for work or fearful of losing it in a rapidly slowing economy are crucial to the outcome of Spain's election on March 9.

De la Duena has been laid off twice in the past 18 months as property and construction companies collapsed like dominoes along Spain's saturated Mediterranean coastal market.

The woes became obvious early last year when the property developer Astroc, run by the flamboyant billionaire Enrique Banuelos, who once served up the Valencian rice dish paella for 20,000 people, ran into trouble. Another big Valencian firm, Llanera, filed for creditor protection a few months later.

De la Duena, a skilled worker, found a new job last week but was shocked by what he saw as he visited construction sites.

"They have built so much and created this workforce that is now literally out on the street," said de la Duena, sitting in a bar near futuristic palaces built during Valencia's shift from inward-looking city to European business and tourism hub.