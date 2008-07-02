Cairo's gated compounds show rich-poor gulf

By Jonathan Wright and Alaa Shahine

PALM HILLS, Egypt (Reuters) - The four-wheel-drives outside the terracotta villas include a Lexus and a Porsche, and under the shade of the palms and the bright red poinciana trees men in liveried overalls are buffing them to a shine.

Across the road, concealed behind a wall and down a path littered with rubble, Sabri Ali and his fellow gardeners are living five to a small room, earning 18 Egyptian pounds ($3.35) a day for seven hours work tending lawns and pruning trees.

Three sleep on bunks, two share a mat on the floor. In the evening they watch a small black-and-white television set.

The gated community of Palm Hills, about 15 km (10 miles) west of Cairo, is one of dozens that have sprung up in the desert around the Egyptian capital to house upper middle-class Egyptians who can no longer take Cairo's noise and pollution.

Many of them have alluring English names -- Hyde Park, Beverley Hills, Utopia and Evergreen, for example -- and developers advertise them mainly in English, turning their backs on the language of the country and its people.

Some have features harking back to a monarchical age, such as the name Royal Towers and lamp posts carrying the insignia of the Egyptian royal family, deposed more than half a century ago.

But even in these places, built as refuges from urban chaos on land uninhabited 20 years ago, the reality of 21st-century Egypt and all its social inequalities is impossible to escape.